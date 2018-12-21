Neighbor fearful of city tree: ‘The branches fall on my sidewalk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman concerned about a tree she believes is damaging her home is reaching out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

Every time Emma Nelson steps outside her front door, she is worried about a limb from a large city tree in front of her home falling down on her.

Nelson said she has had a difficult time in the past getting the city to trim the tree.

Crews came out in the spring to trim back the branches, but now she believes that was too late and that the tree has caused roof damage.

“If a person has a claim from a tree, that will go over to our city attorney`s office they will investigate it and then we will do whatever we have to to work it out with the customer,” Richmond Department of Public Works Director Bobby Vincent said.

Vincent also pointed out that the department is responsible for 120,000 trees and has a two-year backlog when it comes to complaints and requests for service. He said winter weather can make that wait even longer.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.