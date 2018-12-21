Look your best with Goodluck Menswear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The holiday season is upon us, and with holiday parties and the New Year fast approaching, you want to look your best. Mike Chulani and Flossie Wyatt from Goodluck Menswear stopped by to show us some of the hottest fashion trends for me in 2019.

Goodluck Menswear is located at 48 Southgate Square in Colonial Heights. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-526-7870 or visit them online at www.goodluckmenswear.com. You can also find them on Facebook at @GoodluckMenswear. Also, right now, they’re offering a special sale. If you buy one suit, you’ll get another for free.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GOODLUCK MENSWEAR}