Driver wanted for hit and run at Ashland shopping center

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are looking for a truck driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash at an Ashland shopping center. The crash, according to police, occurred December 15, 2018 at about 10:15 p.m.

“Ashland police officers discovered a large light pole laying on the pavement in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of South Washington Highway,” an Ashland Police spokesperson said. “Subsequent investigation determined that the light pole had been struck by the blue flat-bed truck in the parking lot of Ashcake Center Shopping Center in the 500 block of South Washington Highway and dragged a block north to its place of discovery.”

Police released photos of the truck suspected in the crash and have asked for help in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.