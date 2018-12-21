× Get out of town: Where to eat (and drink) in Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. — Looking for a quick trip out of Richmond for the weekend, but want to stay in beautiful Virginia? We got you.

A little over an hour outside of Richmond is beautiful Williamsburg, Virginia. Colonial Williamsburg was most likely one of your school field trips — memories of a blacksmith float to my mind. The world’d largest living museum is definitely a must-do, BUT after you get in your skate at the Liberty Ice Pavilion, “meet” Thomas Jefferson, and drink some vintage craft beer — what’s next?

Arrive on Friday night and stay at one of the rooms in the Colonial Williamsburg Resort Complex. Ranging from $150/night plus, you are right in the middle of all the “museum” action. The Williamsburg Lodge is excellent for events and it’s Sweet Tea and Barley restaurant has a knack for classic cocktails. Their take on an Old-Fashioned is no curve ball – just bourbon, bitters, and orange.

Saturday morning, pop into the lobby of the Williamsburg Inn. Coffee and tea are complimentary and the fireplaces are magnificent for people watching. Hit the Godwin Room and split a ricotta baguette for fuel for the day.

Hop in the car and drive down the 23-mile Colonial Parkway toward Yorktown or Jamestown to get a glimpse of the York and James Rivers and a sense of what things might have been like in the 1700s. After you have strolled the water at Yorktown or hit the site of the first permanent English Settlement, it might be time for a beverage.

Both Billsburg Brewing and Alewerks Brewing are a 20 (or less!) minute drive. Billsburg is situated on the water with excellent views of the Jamestown County Marina. Alewerks, named Hampton Road’s best brewery in 2017, has two spots in which to imbibe — one in the Ewell Industrial Park and one right in the Williamsburg Outlets.

After a brew, head back into town to check into Fife & Drum Inn. The little Bed & Breakfast sits above it all yet right in the center. Stroll the incredibly dog-friendly town and stop in for dinner at The Amber Ox. The restaurant/brew pub (Precarious Beer Project is attached) has Chef Troy Buckley at the helm creating great renditions of gastropub classic. The burger and wings are not to be missed. If American classics aren’t on your menu, walk over to Blue Talon Bistro. Older lesser known cocktails and french cuisine are headliners here — the homey and unexpectedly light cassoulet is a winner alongside a Brown Derby: bourbon, grapefruit and honey syrup.

If you are still in the mood for something more, a night cap at The Hound’s Tale is definitely in order — maybe another Old-Fashioned, just for comparison or another local beer.

Sunday morning, hit Aromas Coffeehouse. Grab the largest piece of quiche around and read the newspaper with the locals and locally roasted coffee on site.