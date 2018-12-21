Get into the holiday spirit and Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Christmas Town with the most festive celebration to date! We were able to get a special sneak peep into all the holiday magic, including their new Holiday Express train that runs through the park!

Busch Garden Christmas Town is open daily through January 5th, though it will be closed on Christmas Day, as well as January 2nd and 3rd. Single day tickets are available online now for as low as $30. For all the information, and to get your tickets, you can visit them online atwww.christmastown.com/va.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}