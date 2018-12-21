14 cars stolen in Chesterfield; police issue plea to drivers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have issued a warning, or plea, to drivers in the county after the thefts of more than two dozen cars.

“Since December 1, 14 UNLOCKED and RUNNING vehicles have been stolen from locations throughout Chesterfield County, Virginia. FOURTEEN,” Chesterfield Police posted on Facebook. “Please. We know it’s cold. We know you’re just running inside for a second to get a cup of coffee. Most of all, we know NO ONE should steal your car, period. But please. PLEASE. Don’t make it easy for them. Turn your car off, LOCK it and take the key with you.”

Police did not discussed the status of the stolen vehicles, nor if anyone has been arrested in connection to the thefts.