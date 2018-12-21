RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Coco joined us once again in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with a dessert recipe that is sure to please: her Bourbon Bacon Cookies! You can find that recipe below.
Bourbon Bacon Chip Cookies
· 16 ounces bacon, cut into 1/4-inch dice (frozen bacon cuts better)
· 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
· 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 2 tablespoon pure maple syrup
· 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
· 1/2 cup reserved bacon fat, chilled
· 1 cup granulated sugar
· 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
· 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
· 4 tablespoons Kentucky bourbon whiskey liquor
· 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
· 2 large eggs
· 1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (65-percent or higher cocoa)
· 1/2 cup crispy bacon bits
· 18 chewy caramels cut in half**
Directions
In a large saute pan, cook out the diced bacon until the bacon pieces are golden and crisp. Remove the bacon pieces from the fat and drain on a paper towel. Strain the fat through a fine sieve and measure out a 1/2 cup bacon fat and chill the bacon fat until it is set.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder in a small bowl. Beat the butter, chilled bacon fat, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, bourbon, maple syrup and vanilla, in a large mixer bowl, until it is well combined.
Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition; gradually beat in the flour mixture. Stir in the cooked bacon pieces, walnuts and chocolate chips. Refrigerate overnight. Scoop rounded tablespoons and insert a caramel, pinch closed and place onto parchment-lined baking sheets at least 3-inches apart.
Bake in the oven for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Keep in a dry, airtight container for up to 5 days.