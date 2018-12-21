Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Coco joined us once again in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with a dessert recipe that is sure to please: her Bourbon Bacon Cookies! You can find that recipe below.

Bourbon Bacon Chip Cookies

· 16 ounces bacon, cut into 1/4-inch dice (frozen bacon cuts better)

· 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

· 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 2 tablespoon pure maple syrup

· 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

· 1/2 cup reserved bacon fat, chilled

· 1 cup granulated sugar

· 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

· 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

· 4 tablespoons Kentucky bourbon whiskey liquor

· 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 2 large eggs

· 1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (65-percent or higher cocoa)

· 1/2 cup crispy bacon bits

· 18 chewy caramels cut in half**

Directions

In a large saute pan, cook out the diced bacon until the bacon pieces are golden and crisp. Remove the bacon pieces from the fat and drain on a paper towel. Strain the fat through a fine sieve and measure out a 1/2 cup bacon fat and chill the bacon fat until it is set.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder in a small bowl. Beat the butter, chilled bacon fat, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, bourbon, maple syrup and vanilla, in a large mixer bowl, until it is well combined.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition; gradually beat in the flour mixture. Stir in the cooked bacon pieces, walnuts and chocolate chips. Refrigerate overnight. Scoop rounded tablespoons and insert a caramel, pinch closed and place onto parchment-lined baking sheets at least 3-inches apart.

Bake in the oven for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Keep in a dry, airtight container for up to 5 days.