RICHMOND, Va. - Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen, this time trying out a recipe straight from Greg McQuade’s mother’s kitchen! She walked us through the steps of making Anne McQuade’s famous “Drunkin Munchkins.” You can find that recipe below to try for yourself!

Annie’s DRUNKIN MUNCHKINS

2 CUPS VANILLA WAFFERS (CRUMBLED)

2 CUPS CHOPPED WALNUTS

2 CUPS CONF. SUGAR

4 TBS. DARK COCOA POWDER (UNSWEETENED HERSHEYS)

4 TBS MAPLE SYRUP

1/2 CUP OF BOURBON OR RUM (1/2 CUP hahahaha)

.... MIX ALL TOGETHER AND LET STAND FOR 15 MIN.

(I PUT IT IN THE FRIDGE FOR A WHILE SO IT WON'T BE SO STICKY) ALSO, THIN PLASTIC GLOVES KEEP YOUR HANDS CLEANER ..

ROLL INTO BALLS THEN ROLL IN GRANULATED SUGAR ..

I USE A RIMMED COOKIE SHEET TO ROLL THEM IN THE SUGAR ... LESS MESSY)

I'VE ALSO USED A LITTLE COLORED THE SUGAR SPRINKLES FOR DIFFERENT HOLIDAYS, TOO..

& I'VE SPRINKLED SOME EXTRA CHOPPED WALNUTS IN THE CONTAINER OF MUNCHKINS

THEY FIT NICELY IN MINI CUPCAKE PAPER HOLDERS, TOO, IF YOU WANT TO GET REALLY FANCY!

ENJOY!!!