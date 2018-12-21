Southside house fire leaves 3 homeless before Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people have been displaced after a fire ripped through their Southside home Friday evening.

Richmond Fire officials said crews were called to a home in the 6500 block of Balsam Road for a report of a fire just before 5:10 p.m.

No one was injured, including three pets, and firefighters had the blaze under control by 6:05 p.m., officials said.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the man and two women who will have to find somewhere else to live.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

