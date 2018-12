× Richmond Police investigating shooting in Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are on scene on Hillside Court in Richmond’s Southside investigating a shooting.

At 10:11pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for a report of a shooting.

An adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg was quickly located and transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available.