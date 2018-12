× Richmond Fire responds to apartment fire in Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Fire and EMS are currently on scene responding to a fire in Richmond’s Northside.

Around 9 p.m., Richmond Fire arrived at 403 Fritz St. to respond to a two-story apartment fire.

According to Virginia Fire Net, the apartment building had heavy fire throughout.

Fire crews are currently working to put out the flames.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.