Emergency bridge repairs close 2 lanes on I-295 south in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials are warning drivers to expect delays as crews make emergency bridge repairs along I-295 south in Henrico County.

VDOT officials said the left and center lanes of I-295 south just north of Woodman Road (near mile marker 46) are closed as crews work on the bridge over Old Washington Highway.

“Traffic will be able to get by using the right lane during the repair work,” officials said. “Crews estimate the closure will remain in place for several hours.”

Officials urged drivers to use an alternate route – like I-95 – to avoid the work zone.

