5 arrested in series of vehicle thefts, larcenies in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – Five suspects, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection to a series of motor vehicle thefts and larcenies in New Kent County.

The crime spree took place from September 2018 through December 2018 throughout the county, according to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say several vehicles were stolen and numerous items were stolen from the vehicles including firearms, electronics, hand tools, and power tools.

Officials say all the stolen vehicles have been recovered and the majority of the stolen property has also been recovered. Most of those stolen items have been returned to their owners, officials say.

Hunter Waddell, 21, Jake Ragsdale, 27, Dillion Davis, 22, and Kaitlyn Holt, 25, all of Henrico County, were arrested and charged in connection to the crimes.

“These charges allege that these individuals participated in include grand larcenies, petit larcenies, vehicle tampering, credit card thefts, trespassing, destruction of property and possession of a firearm by convicted felons,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

A male juvenile has also been charged with numerous alleged crimes.

Deputies say additional charges are possible as their investigation continues. The arrested were made with the assistance of the Henrico Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact this office at 804 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.