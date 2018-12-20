Mexican national arrested in Virginia, returned home to face murder charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. – A Mexican national who was arrested in the Northern Neck earlier this year has been sent back to his home country to face homicide charges.

On Monday, December 17, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) removed a man by the name of Jose Froylan Garcia Melendez.

Garcia entered the United States on September 27 after being admitted using a nonimmigrant H2-B visa.

The next day, ICE was notified that Garcia was the suspect in a double homicide in the city of Victoria in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

On September 29, the accused murderer was arrested on immigration violations by Homeland Security Investigations special agents at his workplace in Weems, Virginia.

That immigration violation was because he intended to remain in the U.S. and did not possess the required documents to do so, according to officials.

Mexican law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for Garcia formally charging him with homicide on September 30.

“Aliens who have committed crimes in their home countries cannot seek haven in the U.S. ERO ensures that fugitive aliens are removed to their home countries to face judicial proceedings,” said Russell Hott, field office director for ERO Washington, D.C.

An immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review issued Garcia a final order of removal Nov. 20, and Garcia waived his right to appeal official say.

Garcia has now returned to Mexico to face double homicide charges.