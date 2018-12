Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In this season of giving, it’s important to remember those who are less fortunate or may have health challenges. The National Outreach Director for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, Marlo Thomas talked about the 15th Annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign.

You can learn more about the campaign and how you can help by going to www.stjude.org.