Man charged in connection to deaths of two Chicago officers killed by train

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection to the deaths of two Chicago police officers fatally struck by a train earlier this week, according to WGN.

Edward Brown was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

Fifth District Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31, were chasing a shooting suspect onto train tracks on the far South Side of Chicago around 6 p.m. Monday, and were both hit by a passing METRA train.

Four Chicago police officers now have been killed in the line of duty this year.