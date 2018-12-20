Julie Bragg surprises bell ringers for Month of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, anchor Julie Bragg recently surprised some Salvation Army bell ringers.

"You see them every holiday season outside in all types of weather," Bragg said. "The bell ringers for the Salvation Army, they do so much to help our community, we thought it would be nice to surprise them."

Bragg surprised two area bell ringers, including Sam who recently got out of the hospital.

“OK. I love doing this. This is my thing," Sam explained.

Bragg gave the bell ringers a goodie bag with a hat, some handwarmers and toewarmers along with a gift card so they could treat themselves to “something special” for the holidays.

“Thank you. I greatly appreciate it," Sam said. "Ya’ll have a blessed and merry Christmas now.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.