Delicious Egg Nog Pancakes 

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re looking for a great Christmas morning breakfast creation, look no further than these Egg Nog pancakes with a bourbon maple syrup. Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, also known as the Kitchen Magician, joined us again in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to walk us through the steps of this sweet treat!
Eggnog Pancakes with Bourbon Maple Syrup
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
2 cups eggnog
2 large eggs
3 tbsp. butter, melted
1 tbsp. Of Bourbon
Bourbon maple syrup
1 cup pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons bourbon
Dash of pure vanilla extract
Confectioners’ sugar, for serving
Cinnamon for garnish
Instructions
Preheat and electric griddle to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Make a well in mixture then set aside.
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together eggnog, eggs, butter and rum extract until well blended. Pour wet mixture into well in dry mixture and whisk just until combined (small lumps are fine). Pour about a heaping 1/3 cup onto buttered griddle (vegetable oil works fine too if you don't like the fact that the butter can burn quickly), spread batter into an even round (just using the bottom of measuring cup). Cook until bottom is golden brown then lift, butter griddle once more, flip pancake and cook opposite side until golden brown.
In a small saucepan set over low heat, gently stir together the maple syrup, bourbon, and vanilla until just warmed and well combined.
Place pancakes on plate and top with butter and syrup.
Garnish with whipped cream, powdered sugar and cinnamon. Enjoy!!!