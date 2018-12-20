Death investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in South Richmond Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Hull Street for the report of a person down at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male. Police have not provided any additional details at this time, only saying their investigation is ongoing.

