Bridging RVA hosts Community Christmas Dinner

RICHMOND, Va. - Next week, Bridging RVA is continuing its Richmond tradition of holding a community Christmas dinner. It’s part of the non-profit organization’s ongoing mission to address some of the needs of our community. Husband and wife team John and Lee Ann Sawyer joined us to share those details.

Bridging RVA’s Community Christmas Day Dinner will be held uesday, December 25th from 11am to 2pm at Congregation Beth Ahabah, located at 1111 W. Franklin Street in Richmond. For more information on this event, you can visit www.bridgingrva.com.