A Christmas Tradition featuring live animals from the Zoo

RICHMOND, VA.– A Christmas Tradition, Miracle of Christmas- Live at the Zoo, December 21 – 23 at The Metro Richmond Zoo, 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, VA

A holiday favorite at the Metro Richmond Zoo, Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo, returns for its 16th season December 21-23. The annual pageant is a reenactment of the Christmas Story. The free live event includes zoo animals and cast members set against a period appropriate backdrop. Many of zoo’s animals are a part of the pageant, some include camels, donkeys, sheep, and goats.

The live pageants are at 7:00, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m., gates open at 6:15 pm and lasts twenty minutes with musical performances from local community, school, and church instrumental and vocal groups performing. The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, VA- behind Grange Hall Elementary School off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, VA. Admission and parking are free. Overflow parking is available at Grange Hall Elementary School with free shuttle service to the zoo. Refreshments will be sold for a nominal fee to benefit local charities.