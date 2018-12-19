× Better not pout; Virginia ABC closing early for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — It does not pay to procrastinate. If spirits are on your Christmas gift list, take note; Virginia ABC stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“Some Virginia ABC stores will open an hour earlier that day to ensure customers have plenty of time to shop for distilled spirits, Virginia-made wines and mixers for holiday celebrations. Customers should contact their local store for specific hours,” a Virginia ABC spokesperson said. “On Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, all stores will be closed.”

The holiday kiosk at Chesterfield Towne Center and the Virginia ABC storefront in Short Pump Town Center will be open during normal mall holiday hours.