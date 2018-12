Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We caught up with Patty Smith of Midas of Richmond to talk about how the SonaBank P.O.W.E.R. program helps her with her business. She says the P.O.W.E.R. program has helped her build relationships and craft a strategy for promoting women mechanics.

For more information, you can visit www.sonabankpower.com or www.midas.com.