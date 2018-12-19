Work out with Shaun T at Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo

RICHMOND, Va. — Health and fitness expert Shaun T, the creator of Insanity, Hip Hop Abs, Focus T25, Insanity Max:30 and Cize, returns to RVA this February for the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6.

Shaun T workout and LIVE Q&A session were a big hit at the 2016 Expo, so don’t miss your chance to work out with the world-renowned health and fitness expert on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Richmond Convention Center.

VIP and General Admission Shaun T Workout tickets are now available. Click here to get tickets.

Visit RVAHealthExpo.com for additional event information.

About the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo

The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6 is Richmond’s largest healthcare event.

The 17h annual Expo offers interactive speakers, workshops, fitness activities, and cooking demonstrations. Local and National organizations host a variety of educational and service-based booths that provide free health screenings, demonstrations and health information.

And don’t let the name of the event fool you, men and children are welcome as there will be something for everyone to enjoy. A kid’s zone and a spa zone are among other areas featured.

General Expo tickets are $3 and are sold at the door while Shaun T workout tickets range in price and may be purchased in advance online.

WILL WE SEE YOU AT THE EXPO? Let us know if you are “GOING” or are “INTERESTED” on Facebook!