Parts of Central Virginia approved for federal disaster aid after Tropical Storm Michael

RICHMOND, Va. -- President Donald Trump has declared portions of Central Virginia "disaster areas" after the damage sustained from Tropical Storm Michael in October.

Trump approved Governor Northam’s request for a federal disaster declaration to address the damage sustained during the storm.

The disaster declaration will make federal funding available to help with repairs and recovery efforts.

Federal funding was approved for the Chesterfield, Richmond, Amelia, Powhatan, Dinwiddie, and other counties and cities throughout the Commonwealth.

The tropical storm downed trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than a half a million Dominion Energy customers in Virginia. The storm also caused flash flooding across parts of the state.

“Tropical Storm Michael severely impacted dozens of localities, causing damage from rains, flooding, and high winds and spawning seven tornadoes that killed seven Virginians, including one first responder,” said Governor Northam.

Hanover Lieutenant Brad Clark died in the line of duty on October 11 after a tractor-trailer struck his fire truck while his crew worked an accident along I-295.

“It is clear the serious nature of these effects require additional federal assistance and I thank the President for approving my request so Virginia communities, families, and businesses can get the resources they need to help with ongoing recovery efforts from this storm,” he added.

Last month, Virginia’s request for financial assistance to citizens impacted by Tropical Storm Michael in the cities of Danville and Salem were approved. That made low-interest federal loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration available to help residents and business owners rebuild from storm damage.