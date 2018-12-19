Where to ring in 2019 — Richmond style

RICHMOND, Va. — What are you doing for New Year’s Eve? If you are anything like me, you’ve yet to make a plan and now are trying to decide if you should head out OR grumble about how it is “amateur night” and stay in. Maybe one of these options will help you make a decision.

The Hof still has its ultimate package available for $50 per person. It includes an open bar, food all night, three bands, two DJs, midnight toast, and Richmond’s skyline Ball Rise. The restaurant has negotiated discounted rates with the Graduate, but at press time, there were no rooms available. Buy tickets here.

CBS 6 is giving away two tickets to the Hof Garden party. Click here for details.

Alewife in Church Hill is giving you two opportunities to ring in the New Year, December 30 and 31, with a six-course meal for $60 per person. Buy tickets here.

Longoven in Scott’s Addition is ringing in 2019 with a five-course menu (and a glass of bubbly when you arrive for your reservations) for $75 per person. Additional libations are $35. Buy tickets here.

Perch, in Scott’s Addition, will offer two chances to celebrate on December 31. Either a five-course menu for $95 per person (add beverage pairings for $45 more) or a classic NYE party ($20 per person) with light snacks and a bubbly toast at midnight — or both! Your dinner ticket includes the party. Buy tickets here.

Nota Bene, in Shockoe Bottom, is hosting a New Year’s party with food stations and passed appetizers. Expect oysters on the half shell and house-made pasta dishes. Tickets are $100 per person. Buy tickets here.

Secco Wine Bar is hosting a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner for $50 per person with optional wine pairings at $20 per person. The menu can be seen here.

Brenner Pass, in Scott’s Addition, has a a multi-course menu from $65 per person and includes a sparkling toast. After dinner, from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m., an open bar and sparkling midnight toast for $65 per person. DJ Hoody will perform as well. Guests who have dinner and want to stay for the late night party get to skip the line and early access to the open bar. Buy tickets here.

Buskey Cider is hosting their 3-2-1 party. The shindig culminates in dollar drinks to ring in the new year. Admission is $40. Buy tickets here.