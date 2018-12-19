Learn more about collaborative workspace, Gather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Gather opened in January of 2018 in Short Pump, offering a place for small businesses and other workers to call home. We were joined by two women who were instrumental in creating Gather, Lauren Stewart, the Co-Founder of Campfire and Co., and Jessica Zullo, the Director of RVA Studio for Hickok Cole Architects.

You can find Campfire and Company at 2219 W. Main Street in Richmond. You can also find them online at www.campfireandco.com. Hickok Cole Architects is located at 2920 W. Broad Street in Richmond, and they’re also online at www.hickokcole.com.

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}