Hadley’s Winterland: Let it Glow winner in Mechanicsville honors fallen firefighters

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – The final winners of the Let it Glow contest is the Satterwhite family in Hanover County. Their Christmas light display is located in the 7300 block of Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville.

Matthew Satterwhite says he has been lighting up his home for the past 14 years. The display is named Hadley’s Winterland in honor of his daughter Hadley.

“This house is totally different than a lot of the ones that you see. A lot of those you stay in your car, you don’t get out. This one, park, come on in,” said Nikki-Dee Ray.

That’s right, you are encouraged to walk through the driveway and see everything the Christmas display has to offer, and that’s a lot.

The interactive light display is complete with more than 160,000 lights, a scavenger hunt, a guitar, and a foot-activated keyboard. You can find out your Christmas fortune with the "Naughty or Nice" button.

While the light display is a lot of fun, the Mechanicsville family is also supporting a great cause.

“This year are doing the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. We lost one of my family members in October and it was devastating,” said Matthew. “I’m just glad that we are able to raise some money to give back to the families of these fallen firefighters.

The light display includes a Tribute to fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark and all fallen firefighters in the state this year.

“Every firefighter in the state of Virginia that has passed away this year have a helmet with their name on it. It really means a lot to me,” he added.

And be sure to watch CBS 6 News Wednesday evenings to see Central Virginia "Let It Glow" — sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.