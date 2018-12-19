Find delicious food at Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is celebrating 10 years of their Christmas Town! Christmas Town features a number of spectacular sights, but it also features some delicious treats! Jessica Noll sat down with Executive Chef, Justin Watson, to get a sneak peek of all the food they have to offer!

Busch Garden Christmas Town is open daily through January 5th, though it will be closed on Christmas Day, as well as January 2nd and 3rd. Single day tickets are available online now for as low as $30. For all the information, and to get your tickets, you can visit them online atwww.christmastown.com/va.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}