RICHMOND, Va. - Created and first celebrated in 1966, Kwanzaa honors African heritage in African American culture. This year, it begins on December 26th and runs through January 1st. Here in Richmond, the Elegba Folklore Society presents the Annual Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, and Artistic Director, Janine Bell, joined us to share the details of that event.

The Festival will be held Saturday, December 29th from 1pm to 9pm at the Martin Luther King Junior Middle School on Mosby Street in Richmond. For more information, you can visit them online at www.efsinc.org.