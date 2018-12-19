Cheryl Miller provides a Hollywood ending for Richmond families at the movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, anchor Cheryl Miller chose to randomly surprise people taking in a midday movie at Movieland in Scott’s Addition, buying them movie tickets or paying for those delicious and necessary snacks at the concession stand.

Surprised recipients included couples, a young mother and son, and a family of 10 celebrating their annual holiday family movie get-together.

When approached at the ticket window, Chris Holt was thrilled, but noted there are more coming, “we’re a big group”, she said.

Cheryl replied, “we’ll pay for you all!”

Ironically, the three Kettenacker sisters and their crew were going to see the Mark Wahlberg movie, “Instant Family”.

A simple kind gesture can make a big difference any time of year.

“The smiles on their faces and the genuine thank you’s make it all worthwhile”, Miller said.

And they’re all planning to heed the call to “pay it forward."

