RICHMOND, Va.– The annual Bikes for Christ Campaign is under way

Pastor Timothy Kirven and the members of Worship and Praise Church want to put smiles on children’s faces with the gift of cycling in their 6th annual “Bikes for Christ Campaign”. Their goal is to give hundreds of bikes to children living in the Richmond Community and surrounding counties. Bikes will be given to families who lack the resources to purchase something as basic and enjoyable as a bicycle.

Donations of bikes are in need and are being accepted at Worship and Praise Church, on 3826 Nine Mile Road. Distribution of bikes will be held Saturday, December 22nd at 12 noon. Worship & Praise Church is 501C3 certified. For more information and to register your child for a bike call 804-648-8031 Today. Visit http://www.myworshipandpraise.com/ or the gofundme page https://www.gofundme.com/rva-bikes-for-christ?member=952232 to donate or call 804-648-8031