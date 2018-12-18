Uncle speaks out as teen sisters continue to recover from Louisa hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- The family of two sisters who were critically injured during a head-on wreck in Louisa County earlier the month is speaking out, the same day the man charged with hit and run in the collision appeared in court.

Inna and Natalie Fomin, 19 and 17 years old, both remain in the hospital 17 days after the crash, family members said. The sisters' uncle, Anatoly Mikutin, said Inna has gone through several major surgeries but is improving slowly. Natalie remains unresponsive in a coma, Mikutin said.

"[Natalie] doesn't respond to verbal commands. The prognosis: the neurologist is optimistic, but nobody knows how long it will take to recuperate. It will take time to heel," Mikutin said. "Life turned 180 degrees in a matter of seconds."

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the wreck happened along on Route 33 not far from Willow Brook Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.

"The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by a male, was traveling westbound on Route 33 when he crossed the center line coming into a curve and struck a 2012 Scion head-on," Hill said.

On Saturday, troopers arrested 47-year-old David Jenkins in connection to the crash. Jenkins is charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked license.

During an initial court appearance in Louisa General District Court Tuesday, Jenkins' case was continued until March of next year, according to court records. The 47-year old remains behind bars, online records show. A message left with his attorney has not been returned.

Investigators said a five-month-old baby was also in the vehicle with the Fomin sisters, but officials said the child only suffered minor injuries. Mikutin said the baby was the sister's niece. Their brother and baby's father was driving behind their car when the wreck happened, he said.

"The father was following actually. He saw everything that was happening, so his child was in the car," Mikutin said.

Before the crash, Inna was in her first year at nursing school and Natalie attended Lousia County High School, according to family members.

"Just beautiful girls, and full of life," Mikutin said. Their family continues to experience a range of emotions since the wreck, but for Mikutin, those emotions include sympathy in place some might not expect.

"We pray for our family, but we pray for him as well," Mikutin said about Jenkins. "I'm sorry for his family as well. His life won't be the same as well. "

Church friends set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay the sisters' medical expenses.

As of 4:30pm Tuesday, the site has raised nearly $46,000.