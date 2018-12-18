Supermarket Sweep! Jake Burns fills his cart at Kroger for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Do you remember the classic game show "Supermarket Sweep?”

CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns joined several other local media personalities for the second annual Richmond Shop to Stop Hunger to benefit Feed More.

The goal of the competition was to fill up your cart and rack up the biggest bill in 90 seconds.

Unfortunately, Burns didn't win, but that's okay because all of the items the contestants put in their cart will be being donated to Feed More.

The two Golden Cart winners were Doug Pick who collected the highest number of items in 90 seconds and Rebecca Wilde who had the highest total at the register.

The Shop to Stop Hunger event was hosted by Kroger at their store in Short Pump.