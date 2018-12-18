Redskins safety Montae Nicholson arrested for assault and battery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson and his girlfriend were arrested early Tuesday morning after an altercation in Ashburn.

Deputies say just before 2:00 a.m., they responded to the 20400 block of Exchange Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, they located two victims, an adult male and an adult female, who said they were assaulted by another male and female.

Deputies say the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim.

According to the incident report, the incident started after the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at the victims.

A verbal altercation occurred, followed by a physical assault on the victims.

An investigation determined that those suspects were Nicholson, 23, and his girlfriend, Sydney Maggiore, 24, who both returned to the scene.

Nicholson has been charged with assault and battery and drunk in public. Maggiore has been charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

Nicholson was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond.

The Redskins released this statement concerning Nicholson’s arrest.

“We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson. We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details,” Tony Wyllie, Redskins Senior Vice President of Communications, said in a statement.