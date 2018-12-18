Proposed Chesterfield retirement community clears another hurdle 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., -- A 119-acre retirement community proposed along the banks of the Swift Creek Reservoir cleared another hurdle despite staunch opposition from the public.

The plans, submitted by the Woolridge Investment Group, would transform numerous private acres off Woolridge Road, into a 191-lot retirement community.

Another building would accommodate roughly 100 residents in a memory care center.

More than a dozen members of the Matoaca community showed up in opposition to the project at Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting. The plan was back before the commission after being rejected by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

While developers claim the community will have minimal impact on the Woodlake community, several residents voiced concerns over traffic congestion and school safety.

"The one thing the community has asked for in all of these public events in the last year is that the development not happen, but simply be delayed until the infrastructure and the roadways are safe," said neighbor Rob Huddleson.

Andy Scherzer, a planner with Balzer and Associates, told the commission the proposal has been adjusted several times to satisfy the safety and environmental concerns of the community.

Scherzer said 31 proposed lots have been eliminated from the master plan. He also said the pavilion and recreation area were relocated off the reservoir as well as plans for an office space removed entirely from the project.

Architects said the proposed changes would eliminate traffic density by 35 percent.

The Planning Commission voted to unanimously approve the project and send it back to the Board of Supervisors.