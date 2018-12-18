Woman shot in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday evening in Richmond.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to the area of Moody Avenue and Dundee Avenue, in South Richmond, for a report of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, the units were unable to locate a victim but did find evidence of a weapon being fired," Richmond Police Capt. Michael J. Bender, Jr. said. "Minutes later a report came in from a local hospital for a person arriving suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim's injuries are now believed to be non-life threatening."

Detectives are working to locate the shooter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

RPD is investigating a report of a person shot in South Side. An adult female victim was shot. Her injuries are believed to be life threatening. Detectives are currently working to locate a suspect. @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @RTDNEWS #RVA pic.twitter.com/KIA9qrWyV6 — @RPDCaptainMike (@captainmikerpd) December 19, 2018