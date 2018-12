Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Registration is now underway for the Megsmiles 5K for the Journey.

The race/run honors Meg Menzies, the Hanover mother who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while out for a run in January 2014.

The January 12 takes place Atlee High School, where Menzies began running as a student.

After her 2014 death, runners around the world ran races and marathons in her honor.

Click here for more information and to register for the Megsmiles 5K for the Journey.