Cosmic Snow Tubing is now a thing at Massanutten

MASSANUTTEN, Va. -- A fun (and favorite) winter past time is getting a colorful update. Massanutten Resort introduced Cosmic Snow Tubing this winter.

The Virginia resort added neon lights and music to its 900-foot-long, 120-foot-high tubing track.

"On December 22, 30 and 31, the resort will offer extended hours – giving you the chance to send off 2018 with a magical snow tubing experience from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.," a resort spokesperson said. "Tickets are available online and at the Family Adventure Park."