Cosmic Snow Tubing is now a thing at Massanutten

Posted 2:50 pm, December 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:53PM, December 18, 2018

MASSANUTTEN, Va. -- A fun (and favorite) winter past time is getting a colorful update.  Massanutten Resort introduced Cosmic Snow Tubing this winter.

The Virginia resort added neon lights and music to its  900-foot-long, 120-foot-high tubing track.

"On December 22, 30 and 31, the resort will offer extended hours – giving you the chance to send off 2018 with a magical snow tubing experience from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.," a resort spokesperson said. "Tickets are available online and at the Family Adventure Park."

Photo Gallery