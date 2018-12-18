Little League World Series hero Mo’ne Davis to play softball at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. – Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to ever throw a shutout in the Little League Baseball World Series, will play softball at Hampton University.

The Philadelphia Tribune reported Davis gave a verbal pledge to play for HU. However, a University spokesman confirms to WTKR that Davis has signed her National Letter of Intent – officially making her part of the Pirates’ program.

A member of the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, PA) class of 2019, she will be eligible to play for Hampton during the 2020 season. Davis is a three-sport standout at SCH, participating in soccer and basketball in addition to playing shortstop for the Blue Devils softball team – a squad she helped lead to its first ever PAISAA softball title.

With a fastball clocked at 70 miles per hour, Davis hurled her way onto the national scene as a 13 year-old – appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated. In addition to her pitching prowess, Davis also became the sixth girl to get a hit in World Series history. She was featured in ESPN’s Sunday Conversation during the ’14 World Series.

Years ago, she stated her desire was to play point guard for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team and then play in the WNBA.

The Hampton softball team went 24-and-28 last season.

Congratulations to senior Mo’ne Davis for her commitment to play softball at Hampton University next year!! So proud of you Mo! 🥎🎉🙌🥎 #GoPirates pic.twitter.com/BSmO72Ax7l — SCH Athletics (@SCHBlueDevils) December 18, 2018