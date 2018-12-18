Woman killed in Hopewell police shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — A woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hopewell, according to eye witnesses and Crime Insider sources.

Hopewell Police have not yet confirmed details about the situation that unfolded Tuesday morning near the intersection of Elm Street and Elm Court.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson confirmed the agency was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Senior reporter Wayne Covil, who was on scene near the 600 block of Elm Court, reported a woman’s family had gathered near where the woman’s body was covered in the street.

Covil learned the woman’s name, but was working to confirm additional details about the moments leading up to the shooting.

The Hopewell Police Department is currently without a police chief.

Longtime chief John Keohane retired in September. His replacement, Kamran Afzal, begins January 1.

This is a developing story.