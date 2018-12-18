Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprises Richmond crime victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the CBS 6 Crime Insider, Jon Burkett reports on a wide variety of crime stories from around Virginia.

So when he recently interviewed a Richmond crime victim, Jon decided to give back.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Jon gave a car seat and baby stroller to a dad whose car was stolen from outside his Richmond home.

"This is better than the one we had," the dad said after Jon handed over the big box. "Happy Holidays CBS 6. Thank you so much."

Jon asked the man to pay it forward, when he was able.

