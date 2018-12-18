Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Orthodontic treatment can help in a number of different areas, including preventing cracked teeth and crowns down the road. And you’re never too old to seek out this kind of treatment. We spoke to Melanie Spears, DDS, MS, from Virginia Family Dentistry about all the benefits of orthodontic treatment.

You can find Virginia Family Dentistry at 2601 Swiftrun Road in Chester. If you’d like more information, you can give them a call at 804-414-2550 or visit them online at www.VAdentist.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA FAMILY DENTISTRY}