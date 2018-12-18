Ashland Theatre hosts Grand Re-Opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Ashland Theatre first opened its doors in 1948, but, in 2014, the theater underwent a massive renovation. Now, later this month, it will re-open with a red carpet premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns.” Hugh Joyce from Ashland Theatre joined us to tell us more about the theater and its upcoming events.

The Ashland Theatre will re-open its doors on December 26th. The theater is located at 205 England Street in Ashland. For more information on the Grand Re-Opening, as well as other events happening at the theater, you can give them a call at 804-401-7007 or visit them online atwww.ashlandtheatre.org.

