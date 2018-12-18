Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Connecting Hearts in Virginia is a local non-profit organization that works to make a difference by promoting adoption and giving children the chance to thrive in a loving home. For the month of November, CBS 6 partnered with Connecting Hearts for its “30 Kids in 30 Days” campaign. The founder of Connecting Hearts, Debbie Johnston, along with CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald, who played an important role in this year’s campaign, spoke to us about the outcomes of this year’s campaign.

For more information, you can give them a call at 804-308-5946 or visit them online at www.connectingheartsva.org. You can also find them on social media at www.Facebook.com/ConnectingHeartsVA.