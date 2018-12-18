× 2 suspects arrested after bank robbery in Richmond’s Near West End

RICHMOND, Va. – Two suspects have been arrested after police say they robbed a bank in Richmond’s Near West End Tuesday morning.

Police said at approximately 10:49 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Three Chopt Road for a reported bank robbery.

“Officers quickly identified the suspects and conducted a traffic stop at Lombardy and Leigh Streets,” according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Police say the two suspects were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.