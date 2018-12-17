VCU’s “Shop with the Rams” continues to give back to area kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - When Mike Rhoades returned to VCU as Head Coach, one of his first meetings with the team was not about season goals but about a special event held in December.

Since 2010, VCU Men's basketball players and support staff members have spent time with a group of kids from the YMCA and the Boys and Girls club of Richmond for some Christmas shopping at area Target stores.

"I think it's great for our guys," VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades stated. "It's a great event to help give back to some great kids. But it's also great for our guys."