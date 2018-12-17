× ‘Significant damage’ to Henrico townhome after fire breaks out

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico townhouse suffered severe damage after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., Henrico Fire responded to a call on the 4900 block of Finnegan Court where fire was coming out of the first floor windows of a middle-of-the-row townhouse.

Two adults were home when the fire broke out with one receiving minor burns.

According to Henrico Fire, there is significant damage to the first floor of the home, but no damage to the neighboring houses.

Red Cross has been notified to assist the two adults and one juvenile