× ShipLock Brewing opens in former 7 Hills space in Shockoe Slip

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s newest brewery is picking up where another left off in Shockoe Slip.

ShipLock Brewing opened this month at 115 S. 15th St., in the space that was formerly home to 7 Hills Seafood & Brewing, which closed in January after opening in 2015.

7 Hills had listed its brewing equipment as collateral in an agreement with Fulton Hill Properties, which owns the building. Fulton Hill purchased all the hardware at auction for $25,000 and, shortly after, brought on ShipLock as a tenant.

Owned by the same group behind District 5 in the Fan and the nearby Southern Railway Taphouse on 14th Street, ShipLock is a brewpub with nearly a dozen beers on tap and a full food menu.

ShipLock is pouring a few IPAs, a Belgian-style tripel, a winter spice beer and a German pilsner, among other brews.

General Manager Branden Otto said they’ll likely have two flagship beers.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.