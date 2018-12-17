“Shaynefully Delicious” Cranberry Curd Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Good friend of the show Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to make a delightful cranberry curd that she later put into a cranberry tart to serve! It’s a dish that’s sure to satisfy during the holiday season. You can find the recipe below.

1 16 oz. package fresh cranberries

½ c water

2 T lemon juice

1 cup sugar

2 T butter, at room temp

2 egg yolks

1 egg

1½ t corn starch

Pinch salt

1 T orange liqueur

Crust

3 c crumbled vanilla wafers

½ c butter, melted

For the curd: In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, cook cranberries, water and lemon juice until berries start to pop. About 15 minutes. If you would like a smooth curd, this is when you would strain the juice through a fine mesh strainer. Press solids into strainer and scrape the bottom on the strainer in to a bowl and return to the sauce pan to cool. If you aren’t straining set the sauce pan aside to cool a bit. With a hand mixer combine the sugar and butter. Add the egg and both yolks separately, beating after each. Stir in the corn starch and salt. Scrape the sugar mixture into the sauce pan and heat over medium heat, stirring the mixture into the cranberries. Heat to 160 degrees, or until the mixture starts to gently bubble. Do not bring in to a rolling boil. Once the mixture has cooled, stir in the liqueur. If you would like to make a tart, chill the curd with plastic wrap directly on the top of the curd. If you would like to make jars to give, spoon the warm liquid into jars and seal tightly. Refrigerate, these are not shelf stable.

For the crust: Crumble 1 box of vanilla wafers in the food processor. Pour melted butter or the crumbles and process until the butter is evenly distributed. Press into a 9 inch tart pan and chill until you are ready to fill.